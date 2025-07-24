Dear duck friends,
Those of you following our development journey know that bringing the ducks to mobile has been in the works for many months — and you also know about the challenges and hiccups we faced along the way…
But today, we’re happy to announce:
Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is out now on iOS! 🥳
You can head over to the App Store and download it on your iPhone right now!
And here’s more good news: the first duck DLC, Ducks, Please, is included for free! ːpartyduckː
“But what about Android?”
We’ve learned (the hard way) that iOS and Android follow different timelines and processes, so the delay is beyond our control (as usual, the ducks are figuring it out as they go).
But don’t worry — Android users are next, and you’ll be able to play the game next month. Thanks for your patience!
ːcoolduckː
PS: have you tried the free Steam demo of our upcoming duck deck game yet? you can play it now!
The Ducks on iOS: play on your Apple device now!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2142510 Depot 2142510
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2229460 Depot 2229460
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2400830 Depot 2400830
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3223500 Depot 3223500
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update