Dear duck friends,Those of you following our development journey know that bringing the ducks to mobile has been in the works for many months — and you also know about the challenges and hiccups we faced along the way…But today, we’re happy to announce:You can head over to the App Store and download it on your iPhone right now!And here’s more good news:ːpartyduckː“But what about Android?”We’ve learned (the hard way) that iOS and Android follow different timelines and processes, so the delay is beyond our control (as usual, the ducks are figuring it out as they go).But don’t worry — Android users are next, and you’ll be able to play the game next month. Thanks for your patience!ːcoolduckːPS: have you tried the free Steam demo of our upcoming duck deck game yet? you can play it now!