Hey Warlocks!

In this week's Project Warlock II update we've addressed several issues where achievements weren't unlocking as intended.

For achievements tied to Codex or Bestiary entries, they will now trigger upon picking up the last missing item for their respective lists.

If you have already met the requirements for any of the achievements listed below, they will be automatically granted when you launch the game after this update.

Fixed issues with the following achievements:

The Gun Expert

The Spellcaster

The Strategy Master

The Twist Finder

The Lore Master

The Monster Expert

The Completionist

Thanks for your continued feedback and bug reports. They help us make the game better.

See you in the next one!