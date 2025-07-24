Hey Pioneers! We’ve just rolled out a new patch packed with improvements, bug fixes, and fresh features based on your feedback. Thank you all for testing, reporting, and helping us shape Brave New Wonders! Here’s what’s new:

New Tech Tree Design: Major visual upgrade with new animations and bug fixes!

Added "Stop Production" button on manufacturers

Added Minimap when selecting destinations for automatons

Added enemy drone loot drops

Introduced new pinned resource design

New destination arrow for better visual clarity

Energy production and consumption rebalanced

Early game recipes rebalanced

Added a texture quality settings in graphics menu(more graphics settings to come!)

Fixed the unresponsive Blueprint button

Fixed Submit Feedback UI layout

Fixed frame rate drops in southern areas

And more!



Thanks again for all your support and bug reports. Keep the feedback coming—we're building this game together! 🛠️

👉 Don’t forget to submit feedback in-game and wishlist Brave New Wonders if you haven’t already!





Cheers,

Sala @ City From Naught