24 July 2025
Hey Pioneers! We’ve just rolled out a new patch packed with improvements, bug fixes, and fresh features based on your feedback. Thank you all for testing, reporting, and helping us shape Brave New Wonders! Here’s what’s new:

  • New Tech Tree Design: Major visual upgrade with new animations and bug fixes!

  • Added "Stop Production" button on manufacturers

  • Added Minimap when selecting destinations for automatons

  • Added enemy drone loot drops

  • Introduced new pinned resource design

  • New destination arrow for better visual clarity

  • Energy production and consumption rebalanced

  • Early game recipes rebalanced

  • Added a texture quality settings in graphics menu(more graphics settings to come!)

  • Fixed the unresponsive Blueprint button

  • Fixed Submit Feedback UI layout

  • Fixed frame rate drops in southern areas

  • And more!


Thanks again for all your support and bug reports. Keep the feedback coming—we're building this game together! 🛠️
👉 Don’t forget to submit feedback in-game and wishlist Brave New Wonders if you haven’t already!


Cheers,
Sala @ City From Naught

