Hey Pioneers! We’ve just rolled out a new patch packed with improvements, bug fixes, and fresh features based on your feedback. Thank you all for testing, reporting, and helping us shape Brave New Wonders! Here’s what’s new:
New Tech Tree Design: Major visual upgrade with new animations and bug fixes!
Added "Stop Production" button on manufacturers
Added Minimap when selecting destinations for automatons
Added enemy drone loot drops
Introduced new pinned resource design
New destination arrow for better visual clarity
Energy production and consumption rebalanced
Early game recipes rebalanced
Added a texture quality settings in graphics menu(more graphics settings to come!)
Fixed the unresponsive Blueprint button
Fixed Submit Feedback UI layout
Fixed frame rate drops in southern areas
And more!
Thanks again for all your support and bug reports. Keep the feedback coming—we're building this game together! 🛠️
👉 Don’t forget to submit feedback in-game and wishlist Brave New Wonders if you haven’t already!
Cheers,
Sala @ City From Naught
Changed files in this update