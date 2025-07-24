Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.26.6) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Quality of Life improvements
Merchant NPC now has a dagger or a staff as a weapon.
Siege weapons will be automatically uninstalled when leaving a secondary map, if the outcome of that map is not any type of a defeat.
Enemies now perform a small patrol on secondary maps.
Enemies on secondary maps will try to alert others close to them if they are attacked.
Additional loot stash value and weight estimate info is implemented into the selection panel and form a caravan panel.
We’ve added enemy settlement variations for Marsh and Mountain and one more variation for Valley map type. More to come.
Bugs and Fixes
Fixed several crash occurrences.
Fixed the issue that allowed keyboard shortcuts to work on enemy buildings (for example, marking them for deconstruction). Thanks for letting us know.
Fixed the issue where prisoners set as captive labor and going to work would immediately be escorted back to their cell.
Fixed the issue where escort and strip prisoners action wouldn’t work in some cases.
Fixed the issue where sometimes a shakedown event would not be tied to any faction (happened sometimes)
Fixed the issue that caused weird moon angles on secondary maps during winter.
Fixed the issue that caused some buildings to turn invisible upon their construction.
Fixed some issues with leaving the map outcome and reentering that same map after some time.
Fixed the issue where price modifiers would be applied during the beggar bargain event. This doesn’t make sense. We’re talking about beggars here.
Fixed the issue where after killing the lone traveler merchant, battle scales would appear and never disappear.
Fixed the issue where settlers shooting straight down from elevated surfaces didn’t work sometimes.
Fixed the issue where a room detection wasn’t working if that room was located above water.
Fixed the issue where some settlements in older saves would not have secondary maps of the correct biome.
Fixed the issue where a prisoner wouldn’t be escorted if their destination prison room is destroyed during that process.
Fixed the issue where you targeting enemy buildings with siege weapons would sometimes cause 0 damage to them.
Fixed the issue that allowed loot stashes with wild animals to be looted multiple times.
Known issues:
If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.
Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.
Some text keys are still not translated.
Player-triggered events don't have sound effects
Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.
Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.
DISCLAIMERS:
⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.
⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.
As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!
Changed depots in experimental branch