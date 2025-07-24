Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.26.6) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch . Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

We’ve added enemy settlement variations for Marsh and Mountain and one more variation for Valley map type. More to come.

Additional loot stash value and weight estimate info is implemented into the selection panel and form a caravan panel.

Enemies on secondary maps will try to alert others close to them if they are attacked.

Siege weapons will be automatically uninstalled when leaving a secondary map, if the outcome of that map is not any type of a defeat.

Merchant NPC now has a dagger or a staff as a weapon.

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that allowed keyboard shortcuts to work on enemy buildings (for example, marking them for deconstruction). Thanks for letting us know.

Fixed the issue where prisoners set as captive labor and going to work would immediately be escorted back to their cell.

Fixed the issue where escort and strip prisoners action wouldn’t work in some cases.

Fixed the issue where sometimes a shakedown event would not be tied to any faction (happened sometimes)

Fixed the issue that caused weird moon angles on secondary maps during winter.

Fixed the issue that caused some buildings to turn invisible upon their construction.

Fixed some issues with leaving the map outcome and reentering that same map after some time.

Fixed the issue where price modifiers would be applied during the beggar bargain event. This doesn’t make sense. We’re talking about beggars here.

Fixed the issue where after killing the lone traveler merchant, battle scales would appear and never disappear.

Fixed the issue where settlers shooting straight down from elevated surfaces didn’t work sometimes.

Fixed the issue where a room detection wasn’t working if that room was located above water.

Fixed the issue where some settlements in older saves would not have secondary maps of the correct biome.

Fixed the issue where a prisoner wouldn’t be escorted if their destination prison room is destroyed during that process.

Fixed the issue where you targeting enemy buildings with siege weapons would sometimes cause 0 damage to them.