We’re back with more news!

Just like we teased last time, this week brings new updates, a tiny patch, and a glimpse into what’s coming next.

📍 Meet us at Gamescom!

20–24 August | The Indie Arena Booth

We’re heading to Cologne for Gamescom 2025 and we’d love to see you there.

Come say hi, try some Forklift games, chat with the team, grab goodies, and take fun photos with us. We’ll all be there and it’s going to be amazing.

🎯 Let’s hit 4,000 reviews!

We’re getting really close to a big milestone: 4,000 reviews on Steam.

If you haven’t written one yet, now’s the perfect time. Your feedback helps us a lot and gives the game more visibility. Let’s try to reach that number before Gamescom!

🎮 Console version in the works

It’s official, we’ve started working on a console version of the game.

It’s still early, but we can’t wait to bring the Cash Cleaner experience to more platforms. Stay tuned for more updates!

🐛 Teeny-tiny micro patch 1.1.1.215 is live

This one is pretty simple.

It includes a fix for the Chinese localization. Just to keep things clean before the vacation.

📸 Work in progress

We’ve got a lot in the pipeline, and this screenshot is your first look.

See anything interesting? Drop your guesses below

🏖️ We’re off on a little summer break

Keep things tidy while we’re away, alright?

We’ll be back in two weeks to continue building the big update just for you! :thumb_up_blue:

– The Cash Cleaner Team 💸

P.S.

Our friends at Garage Monkeys are cooking up something new - don’t miss their latest devlogs!