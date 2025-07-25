Greeting Lampbearers,

With today’s update, we continue to refine the path before you, shaped by your feedback and unwavering resolve. Among the changes, a long-requested feature takes center stage, honoring the call of those who seek a more solitary pilgrimage through Axiom and Umbral.

PvP Invasions – Now Optional (Off by Default)

For many, the journey through Mournstead is a trial of faith, steel, and shadow. With this update, PvP invasions can now be toggled on and off in the gameplay settings, allowing players to opt-out of invasions entirely. By default, invasions will now be disabled for all players. Should you choose to open your world to the blood-thirsty, know that your courage shall not go unrewarded...

New PvP Rewards – Defend or Invade in Style

For those who embrace the chaos of battle between wayfarers, new updated armour sets now await those who triumph in PvP encounters.

● Defenders of their realm may now earn the First Luminary Guardsman Armour, bearing the brands of a thousand battles.

● Invaders, relentless in their pursuit of Vigor and glory, may claim the Crimson Pursuivant Armour, dyed in the blood of countless fallen champions.

These rare sets are loot drops rewarded only to victorious players in PvP combat. Keep your eyes sharp and your blades sharper as armour pieces drop randomly, but only to those who prevail.

PvP Victory Loot – Updated

In addition to the new armour sets, PvP victors are now guaranteed one of the following drops:

● Large Deralium Shard

● Deralium Chunk

● Heavenly Vial

● Vestige Moth

● Vigor Moth

...but we know it’s the armour pieces you’ll all be fighting for.

Community Notes

As always, this update stems directly from the voices of our community. We will continue to monitor feedback, PvP balancing, and player behavior to ensure Mournstead remains both challenging and fair, whether you walk its lands alone or cross blades with another.

Until the next bell tolls, may your flame never falter.

In light, we walk.

- The CI Games team