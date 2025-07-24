Hey Pinball Fans!

Welcome to another Thursday update! Today, we bring you a brand-new Deluxe table. Following our recent fiesta in Mexico, we’re now sailing across the Atlantic straight into the heart of Andalusia.

We’re continuing our mission to upgrade LCD animations for earlier Deluxe tables. This time, four more have received the treatment: Strike Deluxe, Universe Deluxe, Pool Champion Deluxe, and House of Diamonds Deluxe. These visual LCD upgrades aim to enhance your gameplay experience and keep the Deluxe lineup feeling fresh and unified.

But before we talk more about the new table, we want to update you. We’re still working hard on the new iteration of Zaccaria Pinball. Internal testing went well, but there are still a few missing features and some stubborn bugs we need to finish baking before we can share it with you. We’re already on the home stretch! Please note that, once we exit Early Access, prices will increase. The game will remain free to play, but this DLC price adjustment is necessary to support future growth.

Now, onto the table.

Granada Deluxe invites you to the heart of southern Spain, where vibrant rhythms echo through cobbled streets, and ancient architecture tells tales of a rich and layered history. Just like the city itself, the table is a feast of color, energy, and surprises from the ornate towers of the Cathedral multipliers, to the sizzling tension of the Paella Bonus.

You’ll roam local markets, battle bulls in thrilling pop bumper challenges, and spin your way through bubbling fountains as you chase jackpots and mini games across two dynamic upper playfields. Whether you’re lighting the WAY, unlocking the CITADEL, or gathering ingredients in culinary-themed game modes like Soup, Spices, and Spicy Cake, Granada Deluxe is packed with personality and scoring potential.

Let the music guide you, light the T-E-A and S-P-A lamps for ball saves, and don’t forget to stir the pot, because this table rewards strategy, timing, and flair.

For those who love a great soundtrack, the awesome music tracks from this new table are available separately if you own the Zaccaria Pinball - Original Soundtrack DLC.

A big thank you, as always, for your continued support and feedback.

And one more thing. Want to see Granada Deluxe in action?

Duveline will be live-streaming the table today on Twitch at 9 PM CEST.

Watch it here:

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team