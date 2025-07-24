 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Reworked 2 systems:
1. Secret Room now presents 3 more impactful choices to choose from, instead of random reward.
2. Abilities now are not statically assigned to each character, it is possible to assign them through the computer, in the future there will be more abilities to choose from(yes now there are only 2 abilities per character yet.).

