Reworked 2 systems:
1. Secret Room now presents 3 more impactful choices to choose from, instead of random reward.
2. Abilities now are not statically assigned to each character, it is possible to assign them through the computer, in the future there will be more abilities to choose from(yes now there are only 2 abilities per character yet.).
0.3 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3865041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update