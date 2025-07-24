 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19344771 Edited 24 July 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there again, Krazy Kosmo-nauts! 
 
The wait is over: Our twin-stick shooter Look Mum No Computer officially launches today! It’s time to grab your synth and put those modules to use, to fight evil with the power of your music. 

Join musician and content creator Sam, better known as the titular Look Mum No Computer, and his trusty synth-sidekick Kosmo as you take on rogue machines, battle corrupted circuits, and fix chaos from the inside – one electrifying beat at a time.

https://youtu.be/cPa-sK4OJtM

The demo’s still up if you want a taste of the pixel-art mayhem and crunchy audio, but don’t miss our launch discount, available for just a few days. If this is your jam, now’s the time to grab it! 

We always appreciate your feedback, so feel free to share your thoughts in the comments or over in the Community Hub 
 
Have fun and talk to you soon! 
The Bitfather & Headup 

