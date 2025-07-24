Hi there again, Krazy Kosmo-nauts!



The wait is over: Our twin-stick shooter Look Mum No Computer officially launches today! It’s time to grab your synth and put those modules to use, to fight evil with the power of your music.

Join musician and content creator Sam, better known as the titular Look Mum No Computer , and his trusty synth-sidekick Kosmo as you take on rogue machines, battle corrupted circuits, and fix chaos from the inside – one electrifying beat at a time.

The demo’s still up if you want a taste of the pixel-art mayhem and crunchy audio, but don’t miss our launch discount, available for just a few days. If this is your jam, now’s the time to grab it!

We always appreciate your feedback, so feel free to share your thoughts in the comments or over in the Community Hub



Have fun and talk to you soon!

The Bitfather & Headup