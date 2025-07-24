Hey y'all I changed my mind about not having achievements for two of the optional modes for New Game +. I also changed my mind about some sentences and wording near the end of the game.

Next post-launch update will just be some developer notes that have come to my mind now that the game's finished development, and shouldn't affect any non-devnotes playthroughs (a selectable option once you've beaten the game). There is a much larger post-launch update planned that I haven't begun work on, which I'll announce as I begin work on it.

Thanks for playing the game everybody (: