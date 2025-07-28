 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19344696 Edited 28 July 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi, there was a bug with the achievements not linked with Steam. This should be fixed now, just go to the in game Achievement page and it should unlock in steam now.

Also there was a bug interaction between Reload and Sisyphus, that's fixed too.

Hopefully i didn't break aything!

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2832581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link