Features:



You can now see in the pause menu if the selected qualifications are potentially completed or not.





Bug fixes:



Left mouse button now cannot be assigned to the "Back" control binding.

Qualification for Shield Drone now requires miner-type workers occupying 15 population slots.

Fixed a bug with Swarnids enhanced guard not shooting the enemies.



Balance:



Swarnids max orders amount increased from 20 to 30.

