Features:
You can now see in the pause menu if the selected qualifications are potentially completed or not.
Bug fixes:
Left mouse button now cannot be assigned to the "Back" control binding.
Qualification for Shield Drone now requires miner-type workers occupying 15 population slots.
Fixed a bug with Swarnids enhanced guard not shooting the enemies.
Balance:
Swarnids max orders amount increased from 20 to 30.
V1.205 PATCH IS LIVE
Features:
