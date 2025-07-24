 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19344668 Edited 24 July 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

You can now see in the pause menu if the selected qualifications are potentially completed or not.


Bug fixes:

Left mouse button now cannot be assigned to the "Back" control binding.
Qualification for Shield Drone now requires miner-type workers occupying 15 population slots.
Fixed a bug with Swarnids enhanced guard not shooting the enemies.

Balance:

Swarnids max orders amount increased from 20 to 30.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2821801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link