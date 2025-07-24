- Various charm / possession related tweaks.
- Fixed a bug where item autopickup status wasn't correctly updated when the player was encumbered and "Pick all ammunition" setting was not checked.
- When "Autoammo" setting is NOT on, existing everlasting ammunition is chosen when you run out of current ammunition type.
- Cycling through ammunition now skips weaker basic ammunition than the strongest everlasting ammunition that you have in inventory. Also skips the weaker everlasting ammunition if you have several in inventory.
Update notes for release 61.15
