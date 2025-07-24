 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Various charm / possession related tweaks.
  • Fixed a bug where item autopickup status wasn't correctly updated when the player was encumbered and "Pick all ammunition" setting was not checked.
  • When "Autoammo" setting is NOT on, existing everlasting ammunition is chosen when you run out of current ammunition type.
  • Cycling through ammunition now skips weaker basic ammunition than the strongest everlasting ammunition that you have in inventory. Also skips the weaker everlasting ammunition if you have several in inventory.

