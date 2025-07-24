Dear space mechanics,

In this update, the game optimization was improved, earlier, when looking at the spaceship, stars and other locations at the same time, some users could experience a drop in FPS, but now there is no such problem, the picture has become smooth.

In the last update, I promised to make a smooth drop in speed for realism, now the character will not suddenly stop in place, but will stop for some time depending on his speed.

Due to the fact that the cost of all items has increased by 3 times, now the mining farm produces more money.

Bug fixes.

Bug # 1 - when the spaceship flew away for the second time, the flame did not turn on.

Bug # 2 - in multiplayer, players had different amounts of light.

In the plans.

Trading platform - you will need to quickly create and sell the desired item to get a big profit.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck in crafting <3