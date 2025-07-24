This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Vital Issues Fixed

1. Fixed an issue in the V3.0.2 beta version where enabling mods would prevent the game from saving.

2. Fixed a performance issue caused by background log files consuming excessive system resources.

Fix

1. Fixed a UI issue when creating a team in Rogue mode.

2. Fixed incorrect health bar display during battles.

3. Fixed a bug where the new hero Chen Fengcheng's skill \[Reward and Punish] did not guarantee a 100% hit rate.

4. Fixed an issue where Miki's avatar icon was missing on the preparation screen of the "Demonic Dragon Resource Group."

5. Fixed an error triggered under specific conditions by the hero skill \[More Bombs].

6. Fixed abnormal behavior of the hero skill \[Tempo Boost].ganx

7. Fixed an inconsistency between the actual effect and description of Aoi’s hero card \[Tea time].

8. Fixed a crash issue caused by certain cards.

9. Fixed multiple text display errors.

10. Fixed a bug where \[Burn, Kill, and Loot] did not correctly search \[Divide the Spoils] into the hand after a kill.

11. Attempted to fix a crash issue that occurred when entering the World Championship stage in Rogue mode.

Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations

1. In Rogue mode, missed attacks now deal 30% damage instead of zero.

2. Adjusted the overall difficulty curve.

3. \[Expedition Preparation] now has a new effect: Special Attacks are guaranteed to hit while the effect is active.

4. The learning requirements for \[Single-use Vitality] and \[Single-use Power] have been changed to Universal.

5. Interest mechanic adjusted: gain 2 Training Points for every 10 unspent Training Points.

6. The game now automatically records the last selected difficulty level.

7. Players now start with 5 heroes in their initial hero pool.

Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations

1. Ban slots do not increase progressively as the game progresses.

2. When Training Points are negative, free options cannot be selected.

3. The effect of the hero skill \[Repair on the Fly] that increases Modification Proficiency is not functioning.

4. Basic cards may still appear during the card replacement phase.

5. In the hero pool expansion phase, some heroes come with skills that do not match.

6. Pending adjustment: Players currently cannot customize their character names in Rogue mode.

7. Pending adjustment: Hit rate balancing in Rogue mode.