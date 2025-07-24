Update, Version 20250724
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Enemy]New Boss: Censor Breaker (It has unique AI strategy and 3 unique skills.)
[Wonderland Travel Agency]Machine-Themed locations may now have the Censor Breaker boss.
[Shopping]Random generic vendors now sell Fight Headbands, Toy Rings, and Divine Pencil.
[Shopping]Bobby's Grocery now sells Elbow Pads, Ankle Weights, Fight Headbands, Toy Rings, and Divine Pencil in both timelines.
简体中文
##########Content################
【敌人】新BOSS：审查突破者（具有独立的决策AI和独有的三个技能）
【奇幻之地旅行社】以机械敌人为主题的地点现在可能出现审核突破者BOSS
【购物】随机的杂货商现在会贩卖奋斗头带，玩具戒指，占卜铅笔。
【购物】鲍勃的杂货店会在两条时间线上都贩卖护肘，脚踝负重带，奋斗头带，玩具戒指，占卜铅笔。
