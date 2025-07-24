Fixed/Changed

The new Steamworks SDK version was integrated, which should eliminate crash issues from the Steam application side.



Quest "First Job": Enemy markers should now consistently appear on the compass.



Quest "Mycorrhiza": Compatibility improvements with Demo progress.



The defensive wall in camp uses the correct mesh at the beginning of the game now.



Navigation improvements across all biomes.



Survivors,When you're reading this post, there is a new Demo of Survive the Fall available! The Demo is based on the most recent version of the game, so it features all the patches and hotfixes we released by now.If you're unsure about getting the game, this is the perfect opportunity to get a glimpse of the game, and hopefully it helps you to decide whether to get it or not. The best thing is, your progress from the Demo will carry over to the full game! So, not needed to start from anew.The Demo will take you around 2 to 4 hrs to complete questwise, but you can continue playing after you finished all the quests as long as you wish. Whether it be 30 hrs, 100 hrs or you can jump directly after finishing the quests into the full game.Also today, we're bringing you Patch #5 for Survive the Fall. With this Patch, we will focus on adjustments of quests, as well as improving the navigation of characters across all biomes and potentially eliminating some crash issues.Thank you for your feedback so far, please keep it coming! We will continue working on improving the game, to ensure you're experiencing Survive the Fall in the best way possible.Also, if you haven't done it by now, please leave us a review - this also helps us a lot!Your teams fromAngry Bull Studio & Toplitz ProductionsWhat are you waiting for? Start your survival now!