The game Secret Paws - Cozy Offices has just launched and is available for free on Steam!

Find hidden cats in cozy, detailed, and charming office environments. It’s the perfect blend of relaxation and challenge — ideal for fans of puzzles, cats, and cozy atmospheres.

📦 But there’s more: the Secret Paws - Cozy Offices: Expansion Pack has arrived!

Get ready to take your feline investigation to the next level with 6 new offices and nearly 500 extra cats waiting to be found.

6 new cozy offices : Each with its own unique charm and secrets.

Nearly 500 new hidden cats : Kittens, adults, playful, sleepy — find them all!

Cleverer hiding spots: New challenges for true cat-finding masters.

💼 Play the base game for free now and get the expansion to extend your journey:



🐾 And we’re already working on the next game in the series: Secret Paws - Cozy Apartments!



A brand-new adventure is coming, filled with charming apartments and even more hidden cats.



🔔 Add it to your wishlist so you don’t miss the launch 🔔

