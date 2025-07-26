Hello dear players!

We’re back with a new vehicle series and a batch of bug fixes.

Here are the patch notes:

Added 3 new achievements

Introduced the Master Car Series

Vehicle packs have been remodeled for better performance

Fixed bugs related to workers

Resolved spline distortion issue in races

Completely rewrote the skill system to fix a bug that caused skills to glitch

Various other bug fixes

Dear players, we are collecting the bugs you report through Discord tickets and working hard to resolve them. Please don’t hesitate to open a ticket on Discord if you encounter any issues. Thank you all so much!







have fun!

