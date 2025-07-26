 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19344244 Edited 26 July 2025 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We’re back with a new vehicle series and a batch of bug fixes.
Here are the patch notes:

  • Added 3 new achievements

  • Introduced the Master Car Series

  • Vehicle packs have been remodeled for better performance

  • Fixed bugs related to workers

  • Resolved spline distortion issue in races

  • Completely rewrote the skill system to fix a bug that caused skills to glitch

  • Various other bug fixes

Dear players, we are collecting the bugs you report through Discord tickets and working hard to resolve them. Please don’t hesitate to open a ticket on Discord if you encounter any issues. Thank you all so much!



have fun!

-

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3453601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link