Hello dear players!
We’re back with a new vehicle series and a batch of bug fixes.
Here are the patch notes:
Added 3 new achievements
Introduced the Master Car Series
Vehicle packs have been remodeled for better performance
Fixed bugs related to workers
Resolved spline distortion issue in races
Completely rewrote the skill system to fix a bug that caused skills to glitch
Various other bug fixes
Dear players, we are collecting the bugs you report through Discord tickets and working hard to resolve them. Please don’t hesitate to open a ticket on Discord if you encounter any issues. Thank you all so much!
have fun!
-
Changed files in this update