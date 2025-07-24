- The game now saves after a completed challenge. Hopefully this solves an issue where all progress was lost on a restart of the game.
- Tweaked the "Are We There Yet?" achievement to make it less grindy.
Update Notes For July 24th
I did some small fixes!
