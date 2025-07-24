 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19344227 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I did some small fixes!

  • The game now saves after a completed challenge. Hopefully this solves an issue where all progress was lost on a restart of the game.
  • Tweaked the "Are We There Yet?" achievement to make it less grindy.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952451
