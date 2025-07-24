Hello, Cottonville residents! 🌼



We have come to announce great news. Cottonville has received a new patch!

What are the improvements? See the details below! 🌿

Changes:

🌸 Mouse support – now you can enjoy the Cottonville experience also with your mouse and not only a keyboard.

🌸 In-game time shown correctly – we have fixed the issue regarding the in-game time being displayed inappropriately.

🌸 Animation acceleration – animations and interactions concerning farming, like watering the plants, are now sped up.

🌸UI interactions – are now faster, so you can create new outfits even quicker!

We highly appreciate your feedback and support. ❤️🤝 We are constantly monitoring our social media and community channels for your feedback and trying our hardest to make Cottonville your best cozy gaming experience.

Thank you for your continued support without which the creation of Cottonville would not have been possible. 🥰 We continue to do our best to meet all your expectations.