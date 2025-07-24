 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19344208 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Rank System has been added to the game

Rank Tiers:

  1. Rookie – I · II · III · IV · V

  2. Pilot – I · II · III · IV · V

  3. Captain – I · II · III · IV · V

  4. Elite – I · II · III · IV · V

  5. Ace – I · II · III · IV · V

  6. Hero – I · II · III · IV · V

  7. Conqueror +

New XBT: Obelisk has entered the battlefield

Hero Info Panel has been added you can now view your stats:

  • Can be opened via top avatars, stats panel avatars, or your own avatar

  • You can view visible enemy XBT info

  • In-game, hovering over your character icon will display your stats in the info panel

Skill Info Panel has also been added

  • You can only view your own skills

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where some XBTs were visible when they shouldn’t be

  • Fixed incorrect range template caused by a talent on Khan

  • Minimum value for calculated attack and defense power during hit tests is now set to 0

  • Sphinx Talent 1A’s E skill now grants 5% speed buff instead of 20%

  • A driving mode toggle key has been added (KBM): Press Shift + M to switch between Tank Mode and Assisted Drive

  • In-game ping keybinds have been added to the launcher settings

Bots & Gameplay

  • Easy and Medium bots now play slightly worse for better balance

Audio Updates

  • Added Fireburst and Xalium Bullet VFX sounds for Insolence Roland skin

  • Added SFX for skin selection in the hero selection screen

  • New hit SFX when a player is hit

  • New hit SFX when a unit is hit

  • New backstab SFX added

Visual Improvements

  • Death post-process effects improved

  • Khan post-process effects improved

  • New post-process effect added for when the player takes damage

SSA TEAM

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3199181
