In-game, hovering over your character icon will display your stats in the info panel

You can view visible enemy XBT info

Can be opened via top avatars, stats panel avatars, or your own avatar

You can only view your own skills

Fixed an issue where some XBTs were visible when they shouldn’t be

Fixed incorrect range template caused by a talent on Khan

Minimum value for calculated attack and defense power during hit tests is now set to 0

Sphinx Talent 1A’s E skill now grants 5% speed buff instead of 20%

A driving mode toggle key has been added (KBM): Press Shift + M to switch between Tank Mode and Assisted Drive