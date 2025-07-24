The Rank System has been added to the game
Rank Tiers:
Rookie – I · II · III · IV · V
Pilot – I · II · III · IV · V
Captain – I · II · III · IV · V
Elite – I · II · III · IV · V
Ace – I · II · III · IV · V
Hero – I · II · III · IV · V
Conqueror +
New XBT: Obelisk has entered the battlefield
Hero Info Panel has been added you can now view your stats:
Can be opened via top avatars, stats panel avatars, or your own avatar
You can view visible enemy XBT info
In-game, hovering over your character icon will display your stats in the info panel
Skill Info Panel has also been added
You can only view your own skills
Fixes & Improvements
Fixed an issue where some XBTs were visible when they shouldn’t be
Fixed incorrect range template caused by a talent on Khan
Minimum value for calculated attack and defense power during hit tests is now set to 0
Sphinx Talent 1A’s E skill now grants 5% speed buff instead of 20%
A driving mode toggle key has been added (KBM): Press Shift + M to switch between Tank Mode and Assisted Drive
In-game ping keybinds have been added to the launcher settings
Bots & Gameplay
Easy and Medium bots now play slightly worse for better balance
Audio Updates
Added Fireburst and Xalium Bullet VFX sounds for Insolence Roland skin
Added SFX for skin selection in the hero selection screen
New hit SFX when a player is hit
New hit SFX when a unit is hit
New backstab SFX added
Visual Improvements
Death post-process effects improved
Khan post-process effects improved
New post-process effect added for when the player takes damage
