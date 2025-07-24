TitanForce Patch Notes – July End 2025
Bug Fixes & Stability
- Multiplayer: Squashed numerous multiplayer bugs for smoother co-op and PvP sessions.
- Perspective Switching: Fixed issues when toggling between 1st and 3rd person views.
- Stamina System: Resolved a stamina bug affecting player movement and recovery.
- AI Targeting: Fixed AI behavior where enemies would lose track of players mid-combat.
- Mech UI: Mech interface now displays correctly across all modules.
- Map Markers: Fixed missing UI markers and corrected strange placement issues.
Audio & UI Improvements
- Sound Pass: Completed an overall sound pass for better immersion and clarity.
- UI Pass: Basic UI improvements implemented—full overhaul coming soon!
World & Gameplay Balance
- Open World Spawners: Fixed issues with enemy and loot spawns in open world zones.
- Mutant Damage: Reduced mutant attack damage to improve survivability.
- Health Regen: Increased base regeneration rate for all players.
Mech Enhancements
- General Improvements: Mechs should now feel more responsive and powerful.
- Numerous under-the-hood fixes applied to improve mech combat and traversal.
Building System
- New Prefab Added: Introduced a Light prefab to the building menu for better nighttime visibility and ambiance.
Thanks for all your wonderful feedback please keep it coming!
Multiplayer Bugfixes July End 2025
