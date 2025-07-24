TitanForce Patch Notes – July End 2025

Bug Fixes & Stability

- Multiplayer: Squashed numerous multiplayer bugs for smoother co-op and PvP sessions.

- Perspective Switching: Fixed issues when toggling between 1st and 3rd person views.

- Stamina System: Resolved a stamina bug affecting player movement and recovery.

- AI Targeting: Fixed AI behavior where enemies would lose track of players mid-combat.

- Mech UI: Mech interface now displays correctly across all modules.

- Map Markers: Fixed missing UI markers and corrected strange placement issues.



Audio & UI Improvements

- Sound Pass: Completed an overall sound pass for better immersion and clarity.

- UI Pass: Basic UI improvements implemented—full overhaul coming soon!



World & Gameplay Balance

- Open World Spawners: Fixed issues with enemy and loot spawns in open world zones.

- Mutant Damage: Reduced mutant attack damage to improve survivability.

- Health Regen: Increased base regeneration rate for all players.



Mech Enhancements

- General Improvements: Mechs should now feel more responsive and powerful.

- Numerous under-the-hood fixes applied to improve mech combat and traversal.



Building System

- New Prefab Added: Introduced a Light prefab to the building menu for better nighttime visibility and ambiance.





Thanks for all your wonderful feedback please keep it coming!