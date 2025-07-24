Hello! I know there has been a lack of updates for about a month or two.The project is just not moving that much as we prepare for the demo launch.The open signups for the playtest is closed. Everyone who has access, is still in, please continue to help! It's very much appreciated.Moving forward, we plan to drop the demo proper on August 5th. This playtest is the same as the demo and although reflects the game, these levels will not be in the game as they are. This is pretty much a vertical slice/tech demo... not so much a "beta" if that makes sense.I want to take a few steps back and start clean with the project and game building. Especially as the narrative continues to be written and re-written, starting clean with production is going to make a lot more sense. Especially from an optimization point of view. Steam Deck is playable but kind of crap to be honest, anything under 60 fps is unacceptable. So this is probably the biggest reason of them all.The demo will be "Windows Only" ... so no steam deck.... but the playtest will continue to allow for it. I don't want the players to have a bad initial experience.The main theme/opening track to our OST has been worked on and we are preparing to announce it to the world too, you can get a preview here:Again, we welcome feedback. We're very dependent on the players to tell us what works as we are about as small of a developer as can be with little resource. We read and try to respond to everything!Thanks so much, I'm at comic-con this week trying to find more help to make this thing better....we're still pretty far from having a game but I think the play test is a good "demo" of what it will be. And I hope it's fun!One more thing, for those of you in San Diego, we will be showing the game at UCSD on the 29th at Atkins Hall from 5:30PM to 9PM. Come talk to me or send your friends! Thanks - Brandon