24 July 2025 Build 19344153 Edited 24 July 2025 – 14:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, Ship Destroyers! 👋


Fishing Boats DLC is out, with 4 new boats reaching the shore! 🌊!
Do you think you are ready? 👀

Then come try it out!👇



[h3]Another chapter of your adventure is here, with new interesting challenging ships with one of a kind layouts, and a whole new bunch of[b] exciting loot to get! 🚢 [h3]

Also don't forget about our unique bundles we prepared specifically for this occasion! 👇


https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57156/Fish_on_Shipwrecks

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/48476/Wreckmaster_Collection/

If you wanna share your feedback, or get deeper into the secrets of the game, come into our discord server. 💬



Have fun!
Ship Graveyard 2 Team

