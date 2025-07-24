Hello there, Ship Destroyers! 👋
Fishing Boats DLC is out, with 4 new boats reaching the shore! 🌊!
Do you think you are ready? 👀
Then come try it out!👇
[h3]Another chapter of your adventure is here, with new interesting challenging ships with one of a kind layouts, and a whole new bunch of[b] exciting loot to get! 🚢 [h3]
Also don't forget about our unique bundles we prepared specifically for this occasion! 👇
If you wanna share your feedback, or get deeper into the secrets of the game, come into our discord server. 💬
Have fun!
Ship Graveyard 2 Team
