Hello there, Ship Destroyers! 👋

Fishing Boats DLC is out, with 4 new boats reaching the shore! 🌊!

Do you think you are ready? 👀



Then come try it out!👇

Also don't forget about our unique bundles we prepared specifically for this occasion! 👇

[h3]Another chapter of your adventure is here, withwith, and a whole new bunch of[b] exciting loot to get! 🚢 [h3]If you wanna share your feedback, or get deeper into the secrets of the game, come into our discord server. 💬Have fun!Ship Graveyard 2 Team