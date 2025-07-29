Our first big addition to ATV customization is finally here! New graphics kits from SKDA and SSI Decals. New parts and parts categories, from new bumpers and suspension, all the way to nerf bars! We already have a lot more parts planned for the next few patches, so make sure to join us on our official Discord server, to let us know what ATV customization you still want to see added!

ATV's may have been the focus, but we thought everyone's locker could use some new rider gear, so we tossed in fresh pieces from Troy Lee Designs, Thor, Seven, and FXR.

We have added a new Experimental playlist, for the Pro Physics 450F's so that we can observe how the new bike physics compete with each other. The playlist will rotate weekly between 2025 Supercross, 2025 Pro Motocross, base game Supercross, and base game Nationals. If you have any requests for new tracks to be added to the rotation, hit us up on Discord.

Patch Notes

Additions & Updates

Tracks 2025 Pro Motocross is coming soon! Over the the coming weeks we'll see all 11 tracks plus Loretta Lynn's, and 18 bonus events. Releases start with Fox Raceway and Hangtown, then two weeks later, Thunder Valley and High Point! Along with bonus events: Fox Raceway Vet National and Pit Bike tracks (updated for 2025), Fox Raceway Waypoints, and a new High Point Pit Bike track.

ATV Customization The ATV Customization update is here with new parts in nearly every category, and even more categories to modify! Graphic Kits Suzuki SKDA: Divide, Grit, Smoke, Worx Honda SKDA: Bomber, Raceway, All Time, GP KTM SKDA: Divide, Grit, Bomber, Bite Kawasaki SKDA: Divide, Smoke, Bomber, Cotton Yamaha SKDA: Bomber, Crack, Detective, Speed Rainbow SSI Decals: Organic, Throwback, Transition, Chronic Settle into new custom color seats for all ATVs: Throttle Syndicate 3 Rib, Thrill Seekers Ribbed, and a custom gripper! Protect yourself with all new Nerf Bars from Alba Racing and Heel Guards from HMF! Or take them off and run around with just the foot pegs. Elka Stage and Legacy suspensions have also been added for all ATVs! Swap out your tired old stock bumper for HMF MX or XC Bumpers! Available in raw metal and coated custom color. Roll out of the Garage on new SS Alloy Wheels and Mud Lite Tires from ITP! Available for ATVs and UTVs.

Rider Gear New gear makes its way to the locker! By popular demand: Thor Sportmode Flite! Available in three stock and custom styles. And in RedBull KTM race team for owners of the 2025 KTM DLC. Or try on TLD SE Pro Array in red or white, both with color customization. Maybe the Seven Zero Hijack is more your style. Find it in the locker in black, concrete or cyan. Or slip into FXR Vapor Air gear in stock and custom styles: Lux, Fusion, Berry, and Nuclear.

Stunts Express yourself with 10 new emotive Stunts, including: Thumbs Up, Finger Guns, and... the Dab.





Fixes & Improvements

Online New “Experimental” playlists for the Pro Physics 450F will rotate into the playlists every week. Expect to see 2025 Supercross, 2025 Pro Motocross, base Supercross, and base Nationals. Hit us up on the MX vs ATV Discord for requests in future patches. Fix for connection error on XBOX which was mostly possible after suspending the console while in an online match.

Gameplay Added three new Series for the 2025 Supercross: 250 East, 250 West, and 450 Championship. Fixed a bug in Career which could cause the next event in the 250 SX East to continuously remain locked behind progression. Fixed track cuts in base game Minneapolis SX and SX Expert, and in Orlando SX and SX Expert.

UI Added new Parts icons to the Garage menu to better represent part appearance per vehicle type. The Selection Highlight no longer spans the width of the screen when launching an Event from the Leaderboards menu.

Other When changing the Rider Name or Number during a Time Trial, the event now restarts without spawning an extra ghost that does nothing. Netting on the THQ Nerfbars is now visible from the underside. Fix for rider gear/vehicle setup resetting in some instances



Known Issues