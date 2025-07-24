Pure Instinct Katana Version 2 includes major new features:

Gameplay:

Default Player UI now includes a live character portrait that gives you real time view of the action next to your HP bar.

The new UI layout also includes the pop-up bottom icon (B), a proc the player is granted for consecutive attacks, which, if hit in timing, will vary their combo with a special strike based on the elemental style currently used.

Balancing:

Elemental Warrior: slightly increased elemental proc frequency, and enhanced knock-back after magical effect accumulation.

Champion's Arena: Mecha-armor ability has been officially joined together with Skin Change ability, and a hidden fairy (no purchase required) has been added to the arena.

Design:

Style effects enhancements:

Lightning Lynx attacks now instantly spark lightning arcs. Visual enhancements to lightning textures on magic attacks.

Fire Monkey attack trails enhanced in textures.

Shadow Wolf attacks' trailing shadows emboldened.

Optimizations:

Reduced GPU and Memory consumption at runtime, and even faster level load ups.

Note: Players who already have a cached data may experience minor hitches at first launch. This can be fixed by a restarting the game.