NEW
AI
AI Characters made in the AI Character Builder that use ‘Chat Completions’ can now use Functions. This allows for Athena-style capabilities at much faster processing speeds.
Added a Session Setting and an individual user setting to allow hosts to manage who can talk to AI characters in the session.
Added a Group Setting that allows AI Character Builder to be accessed by group Members, and not just group Owners & Admins.
Added a new function: Web search – allows the AI bot to search the web in real-time to find answers to questions.
Added a new function: Create 3D Mesh – support for Meshy.ai to be able to generate an original, fully textured 3D model.
Added a new function: Load specific IFX.
Added the ability for an AI Character to continue to be able to have a conversation with the user while Generative AI is processing.
Added a new function: Ability for the AI to trigger Experience triggers.
Added an ‘AI Command’ IFX to the Experience Editor so that an Experience can send commands to the nearest AI character, allow the character to ‘spontaneously’ respond to actions the user takes within an Experience.
Added Experimental non-English language support.
Other
Haptic and Audio feedback on the Virtual Keyboard.
Hosts can push a whiteboard drawing to all users' ‘My Drawpad’ tab on their personal Drawpads.
Applied the movement UI seen on the Drawpad to the Virtual Keyboard and the Mixed Reality Window.
Added more information to the Activity Logs.
IMPROVED
Whiteboards no longer display the 'Draw' button when you point at them if you're connected to them via your Drawpad.
Introduced an improved GLB/GLTF model importer that is faster and more performant.
Declining Spatial and Storage permissions does not prevent you from accessing the application.
FIXED
Fixed an issue where the virtual keyboard failed to register key presses in the Experience Editor.
Fixed an issue where users with no IFX permissions were able to spawn video cameras if they have access to the Recordings menu.
Fixed an issue where saving an Assistants API bot in the AI Character Builder that use Files can cause the 'Files' function to be disabled.
Fixed an issue where subgroup integrations don’t successfully verify users.
