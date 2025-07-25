AI Characters made in the AI Character Builder that use ‘Chat Completions’ can now use Functions. This allows for Athena-style capabilities at much faster processing speeds.

Added a Session Setting and an individual user setting to allow hosts to manage who can talk to AI characters in the session.

Added a Group Setting that allows AI Character Builder to be accessed by group Members, and not just group Owners & Admins.

Added a new function: Web search – allows the AI bot to search the web in real-time to find answers to questions.

Added a new function: Create 3D Mesh – support for Meshy.ai to be able to generate an original, fully textured 3D model.

Added a new function: Load specific IFX.

Added the ability for an AI Character to continue to be able to have a conversation with the user while Generative AI is processing.

Added a new function: Ability for the AI to trigger Experience triggers.

Added an ‘AI Command’ IFX to the Experience Editor so that an Experience can send commands to the nearest AI character, allow the character to ‘spontaneously’ respond to actions the user takes within an Experience.