24 July 2025 Build 19344029
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug where bait didn't get removed from inventory hook
  • made it so bait only gets removed from the hook after catching a fish
  • added a functionality for desktop players to exit the game while resting their hook

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3789091
Windows DLC 3878350 Depot 3878350
