Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Ladies and Gentlemen,



UE 5.6 update is live!



- Improved visuals

- Revamped lightings in the whole game

- New Mesh Deformer to make Jessica more perfect



Community requested features:

Scenes which you were able to see only through the story missions will be available to repeat in the safe zones ( HUB and HQ-Club ) and the challenge levels ( Sabotage and Supply Run ),

Optional darker skin tone,

Intim and navel piercings,

New outfit ( you'll find it in your combat locker ),

More visible crosshair, centered on the screen, and character aiming and movement also adjusted to that,

Controller stick acceleration at aiming and in the menu/UI,

Subtitles through cutscenes ( optional, you can turn it on in the menu ),

Every sound files have been categorized, so you can tweak overall, SFX, voice, and music volume,

Important for Steam Deck users:



Steam Deck requires Proton 9, the memory buffer should be on 4GB!



FSR update for UE 5.6 is not released yet, and previous versions are not working. As soon as FSR will be updated, we gonna implement it.



Your save files will work with the new version, but i recommend to make a new playthrough to see all the changes.



Thank you for playing Project Werewulf!



Have a great day!