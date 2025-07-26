Patch Notes July 26, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some crashes that were happening! We hope everyone is enjoying the major update. Feel free to join our Discord and let us know your thoughts on how we can continue to improve One Map. Have a great day!
