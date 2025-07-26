 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19343984
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some crashes that were happening! We hope everyone is enjoying the major update. Feel free to join our Discord and let us know your thoughts on how we can continue to improve One Map. Have a great day!

