24 July 2025 Build 19343945 Edited 24 July 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Dust Raiders v1.0.4 – Update & Vehicle System Rework

Hey Raiders!
Update v1.0.4 is here, bringing a major overhaul to how destroyed vehicles work, along with some gameplay improvements and important bug fixes. Here’s what’s new:

🚗 Reworked Destroyed Vehicle Mechanics:

  • Destroyed vehicles are no longer permanently lost – they now remain in your caravan as broken.

  • However, there's still a chance you’ll lose some equipment from them.

  • Broken vehicles cannot participate in encounters and don’t increase your cargo limit.

  • You can repair them at Service Stations or sell them at Workshops.

  • Any lost cargo is now stored in the caravan wreckage, so it can still be recovered.

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements:

  • Goods transferred from factories now go directly to your Cargo, instead of the enclave Warehouse.

  • There is now a chance to earn fuel as a reward for winning encounters – every drop counts in the wasteland!

🐞 Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where fog of war progress was lost after changing scenes without saving.

  • Fixed several bugs that could cause combat to get stuck.

Thanks again for all your feedback and bug reports – your support helps us keep Dust Raiders moving forward!
Stay safe out there... and remember, even a wreck might ride again. 🚛💥

– The Dust Raiders Team

