🛠 Dust Raiders v1.0.4 – Update & Vehicle System Rework

Hey Raiders!

Update v1.0.4 is here, bringing a major overhaul to how destroyed vehicles work, along with some gameplay improvements and important bug fixes. Here’s what’s new:

🚗 Reworked Destroyed Vehicle Mechanics:

Destroyed vehicles are no longer permanently lost – they now remain in your caravan as broken .

However, there's still a chance you’ll lose some equipment from them.

Broken vehicles cannot participate in encounters and don’t increase your cargo limit .

You can repair them at Service Stations or sell them at Workshops .

Any lost cargo is now stored in the caravan wreckage, so it can still be recovered.

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements:

Goods transferred from factories now go directly to your Cargo , instead of the enclave Warehouse.

There is now a chance to earn fuel as a reward for winning encounters – every drop counts in the wasteland!

🐞 Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where fog of war progress was lost after changing scenes without saving.

Fixed several bugs that could cause combat to get stuck.

Thanks again for all your feedback and bug reports – your support helps us keep Dust Raiders moving forward!

Stay safe out there... and remember, even a wreck might ride again. 🚛💥

– The Dust Raiders Team