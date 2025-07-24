 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Current Version

Current Version

B2025.7.24 奇观

  • OK1-对以前的存档可能造成的宣称BUG进行兼容修复

  • OK2-增加几个事件

  • OK3-战争中可能出现领主复用的问题做额外的判定

  • OK4-增加教堂祈祷功能

  • OK5-增加9月份粮食的丰收和欠收

  • OK6-上帝模式赐福的结果同步到普通模式，可以在教堂祈祷

B2025.7.24 Wonders

  • OK1- Compatible fix for the claim bugs that may occur in previous save files

  • OK2- Add several events

  • OK3- Add additional judgments for the problem of possible reuse of lords in wars

  • OK4- Add the church prayer function

  • OK5- Add the bumper harvest and poor harvest of grains in September

  • OK6- The results of God mode blessings are synchronized to the normal mode, which can be prayed for in the church

