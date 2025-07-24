Current Version
B2025.7.24 奇观
OK1-对以前的存档可能造成的宣称BUG进行兼容修复
OK2-增加几个事件
OK3-战争中可能出现领主复用的问题做额外的判定
OK4-增加教堂祈祷功能
OK5-增加9月份粮食的丰收和欠收
OK6-上帝模式赐福的结果同步到普通模式，可以在教堂祈祷
B2025.7.24 Wonders
OK1- Compatible fix for the claim bugs that may occur in previous save files
OK2- Add several events
OK3- Add additional judgments for the problem of possible reuse of lords in wars
OK4- Add the church prayer function
OK5- Add the bumper harvest and poor harvest of grains in September
OK6- The results of God mode blessings are synchronized to the normal mode, which can be prayed for in the church
Changed files in this update