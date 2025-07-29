- Fixed issue: After beating Riffson and reloading save, you restart in the cutscene instead of outside the office
- Fixed issue: Blocked at drop dee beach
- Fixed issue: [FR]Additive Synthesis french trad error
- Fixed issue: Invisible block with colision in tunedra
- Fixed issue: Fix incorrect characters in the credits
- Fixed issue: The accoustic skill : Reverberate + isn’t translated in the riffbook
- Fixed issue: Fix to bug caused when dying to the Xylomander when the eggs passive effect triggers.
- Fixed issue: Minor localization update
Fretless, patch 1, build 1.1.7152
Update notes via Steam Community
