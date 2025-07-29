 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19343836 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue: After beating Riffson and reloading save, you restart in the cutscene instead of outside the office
  • Fixed issue: Blocked at drop dee beach
  • Fixed issue: [FR]Additive Synthesis french trad error
  • Fixed issue: Invisible block with colision in tunedra
  • Fixed issue: Fix incorrect characters in the credits
  • Fixed issue: The accoustic skill : Reverberate + isn’t translated in the riffbook
  • Fixed issue: Fix to bug caused when dying to the Xylomander when the eggs passive effect triggers.
  • Fixed issue: Minor localization update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2429051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link