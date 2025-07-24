 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19343818
Patch 1.0.11 is live!

  • Fixed: The "Keep at Max" option was not saving correctly in oxen enclosures.
  • Fixed: The interface scale not saving correctly after being changed.
  • Fixed: A bug that could occur when placing free buildings in a campaign.
  • Fixed: Some trade prices on High Priority not being calculated correctly.
  • The High Priority option in the port now increases prices by 40% instead of 50%.
  • Immigration limits for large cities (over 10,000 inhabitants) have been revised, making it a bit easier for the population to keep growing.
  • Added other texts and other minor corrections.

