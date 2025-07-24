- Fixed: The "Keep at Max" option was not saving correctly in oxen enclosures.
- Fixed: The interface scale not saving correctly after being changed.
- Fixed: A bug that could occur when placing free buildings in a campaign.
- Fixed: Some trade prices on High Priority not being calculated correctly.
- The High Priority option in the port now increases prices by 40% instead of 50%.
- Immigration limits for large cities (over 10,000 inhabitants) have been revised, making it a bit easier for the population to keep growing.
- Added other texts and other minor corrections.
