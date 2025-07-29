Welcome, Ranger! Reporting for duty at Brookhollow Park? In our first official Grounded 2 developer vlog, Dr. Aarik Dorobiala and Field Researcher Marco Miranda from the Ominent team walk you through everything you’ll need to survive—and thrive—in this early access phase of our City Park Project.

Learn about:

🛠 Using the all-in-one Omni-Tool

🕷️ New Bugs and Biomes

🪲 The goal to befriend (and ride!) your very own Buggy

🧢 Info on crafting the right Gear & Archetypes for your field role

🏕️ Upgrading at the all-new Ranger Station

From ethically sourced orb weavers to bashful snails, you’ll get a sneak peek at what’s waiting in Brookhollow Park. Just remember: Ominent is not liable for any injuries caused by mantis ambushes or scorpion strikes. Good luck out there.