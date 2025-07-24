 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19343702
Hey Survivors,

🔥 Build 0.1.3 is finally here and features a lot of back-end work and refactoring, preparing the way for deeper survival mechanics. New additions include 🏕️ interior campsites and 🍵 cooking enhancements for boiling water and brewing teas. The 🩸 blood infection affliction elevates medical gameplay and makes combat more dangerous than ever. 🎥 I've created a short overview video going into the details below—check it out!

  • Added Interior campsites that can now occur in certain ventilated points of interest around the map allowing you sleep indoors providing both a heat bonus and increase to condition & Fatigue recovery during sleep.

  • Added ability to boil water & cook tea's & Coffee for medicinal properties like stamina regen rate improvements, Condition recovery bonuses while sleeping & warmth recovery.

  • Added new cook-able items: Boiled water, Birch bark tea, Reishi tea, Coffee.

  • Added new spawnable items; Antiseptic, Coffee can, antibiotics.

  • Added Reishi mushrooms & new wilderness Reishi mushroom tree stump harvest-able item where you can find rare medicinal mushrooms in the wilderness.

  • Added new crafting resources: Reishi mushroom & Birch bark.

  • Added ability to recover fatigue & Temperature by consuming new items like coffee, tea's and sodas.

  • Added the new blood infection affliction. Can now get an infection after a bleed. Makes healing more challenging. A warning stage can be treated with a disinfectant and a full infection can be treated with antibiotics or a special tea made of a certain type wild mushroom.

  • Added ability to consume food or drink items from your backpack inventory instead of having to quickslot them.

  • Added new cooking SFX.

  • Added Vsync option to settings.

  • Adjusted sleep fatigue & condition recovery to be item based which incentivizes having better shelters or tents for a more restful night's sleep making it harder to heal up after damage leading to more careful strategies moving around the world.

  • Adjusted the thirst drain rate slower by 25% and Hunger by 5% to balance with future updates allowing the player to stay in areas for longer without the need to constantly scavenge once supplies are gathered.

  • Adjusted some consumables into multi use items allowing you to only partially consume an items nutrition or thirst content as needed.

  • Adjusted rifle decay per shot to be slightly more harsh & and did a balance pass on ammo from chests and bandits to be more scarce.

  • Adjusted the chance to find water in some loot containers & added a chance for bandits to drop water.

  • Adjusted well's water regen amount per day to be more realistic and prevent over reliance on wells daily.

  • Adjusted the calorie amount from venison by 2x for a much more filling meal.

  • Adjusted the temperature drain rate speed when cold to damage threshold to be faster.

  • Adjusted the tarp tent to now include a bedroll that's automatically used for interior campsites freeing up the player to not have to keep their default bedroll if a better tent is found.

  • Adjusted the ability for alcohol to now be quickslotted for wound use.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed inventory items to be duplicated.

  • Fixed an issue where consuming a mushroom could unequip a melee weapon next time you crouched.

  • Fixed an issue if craft in a weapon state would exit back to unarmed animation mode.

  • Fixed an issue with Z key damaging the player. A dev mode tool was left enabled on accident.

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the quickslots bar would mis-calculate the state of an item requiring multiple clicks to perform an action.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed melee with a ranged weapon to not use stamina.

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes shooting a ranged weapon would not use ammo.

  • Fixed an issue that would reset an armed animation state to unarmed after opening the inventory.

  • Fixed an issue allowing a quickbar slot item to be duplicated.

  • Fixed an issue that was preventing enemy AI detection from the proper distance after entering crouch state in certain situations.

  • Fixed numerous other minor issues & Bugs as well.

