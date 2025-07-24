Hey Survivors,



🔥 Build 0.1.3 is finally here and features a lot of back-end work and refactoring, preparing the way for deeper survival mechanics. New additions include 🏕️ interior campsites and 🍵 cooking enhancements for boiling water and brewing teas. The 🩸 blood infection affliction elevates medical gameplay and makes combat more dangerous than ever. 🎥 I've created a short overview video going into the details below—check it out!



Added ability to consume food or drink items from your backpack inventory instead of having to quickslot them.

Added the new blood infection affliction. Can now get an infection after a bleed. Makes healing more challenging. A warning stage can be treated with a disinfectant and a full infection can be treated with antibiotics or a special tea made of a certain type wild mushroom.

Added ability to recover fatigue & Temperature by consuming new items like coffee, tea's and sodas.

Added Reishi mushrooms & new wilderness Reishi mushroom tree stump harvest-able item where you can find rare medicinal mushrooms in the wilderness.

Added ability to boil water & cook tea's & Coffee for medicinal properties like stamina regen rate improvements, Condition recovery bonuses while sleeping & warmth recovery.

Added Interior campsites that can now occur in certain ventilated points of interest around the map allowing you sleep indoors providing both a heat bonus and increase to condition & Fatigue recovery during sleep.

Adjusted sleep fatigue & condition recovery to be item based which incentivizes having better shelters or tents for a more restful night's sleep making it harder to heal up after damage leading to more careful strategies moving around the world.

Adjusted the thirst drain rate slower by 25% and Hunger by 5% to balance with future updates allowing the player to stay in areas for longer without the need to constantly scavenge once supplies are gathered.

Adjusted some consumables into multi use items allowing you to only partially consume an items nutrition or thirst content as needed.

Adjusted rifle decay per shot to be slightly more harsh & and did a balance pass on ammo from chests and bandits to be more scarce.

Adjusted the chance to find water in some loot containers & added a chance for bandits to drop water.

Adjusted well's water regen amount per day to be more realistic and prevent over reliance on wells daily.

Adjusted the calorie amount from venison by 2x for a much more filling meal.

Adjusted the temperature drain rate speed when cold to damage threshold to be faster.

Adjusted the tarp tent to now include a bedroll that's automatically used for interior campsites freeing up the player to not have to keep their default bedroll if a better tent is found.