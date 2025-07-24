 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19343665 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:09:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed the VR building mode and reduced the sensitivity of the joystick for rotation operations.

2. Added new bathroom-related models, including flooring and wall elements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3831091
