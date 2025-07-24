This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! Patch v0.7.5.0.64 is now live on the Public Test Branch! Here’s the changelog, along with some notes I also mentioned in the last dev-diary:

As you’ve probably noticed from the recent patches, I’m still working through the last of the transportation system fixes. Unlocking the subway turned out to be like opening a beehive. I didn’t expect it to touch so many things, but since transportation is connected to the spawning system, and that’s tied to almost all core systems, every change ripples out. Since the public test build is almost identical to the development build right now, I know it’s not exactly fun to play while I mess with core systems like this, but I hope this patch will really put us past the toughest parts.

Subway Train Improvements

While working on the subway issues, I also made some changes to how the train behaves. As you keep adding wagons and the train gets longer, wagons outside the subway stop’s range weren’t unloading passengers properly. Now the train will move and stop for each wagon so they unload properly at the center of the station. After (hopefully) wrapping up the townsfolk this weekend and moving more into the polishing phase, I’ll also be adding a bunch of fun details, like subway tracks on the train floor, metallic particles and sparks when it stops, and other little touches to bring more life and atmosphere.

Changelog:

Fixed an issue where subway trains would arrive missing wagons or not arrive at all after maintenance.

Resolved a bug where customers were added to the bus passenger list before actually arriving at the bus station.

Fixed issue where customers, after getting tired from climbing stairs, would respawn back at the map entrance.

Employees now no longer receive a "Had to cut visit short." negative moodlet or cut visits short due to excessive stair climbing.

Selling a locomotive while it's still on the map no longer causes issues.

Parked vehicle colliders (builder trucks, police cars, garbage trucks) now sync correctly after loading the game.

Resolved issue where locomotive drivers were fired after selling a wagon.

Fixed incorrect tooltip text on the sell button in the garage vehicle menu.

Garage vehicle passenger lists no longer scroll to the top every few seconds.

Removed the prestige piano item from the Mexican Cantina, Italian Ristorante, and French Bistro. This was left in mistakenly and will return with the Nightlife update.

Fixed customers not entering the jackpot win state when they should.

Disabled items no longer become re-enabled after reloading the game.

Fixed glitch that could occur on the main menu if there was a loading issue.

Game no longer gets stuck during loading when owning an Expressline Haul engine with more than 8 passengers.

Taxi queuing per owned taxi reduced from 5 to 3.

Taxis now line up correctly when waiting for others to finish unloading passengers.

Fixed pathfinding error causing vehicles to wait for others even when no vehicle is in front of them.

Subway wagons no longer leave passengers behind if the locomotive departs.

Subway trains now correctly stop and unload passengers at each wagon along long platforms, instead of teleporting them to the station.

People waiting for the subway in a saved game no longer disappear after loading.

Crimes with unassigned police officers no longer cause loading issues.

Fixed passengers trying to "reach" subway trains or bus doors even when they were already at the entrance.

Researching "Cafe Service" now also unlocks the dish cleaning station and waiters.

Passengers no longer continue waiting at stations for vehicles that have been sold.

Fixed maintenance vehicle scroll bar issue where the maintenance box wouldn’t respond.

People in subway wagons will now remain inside if the locomotive is undergoing maintenance.

Fixed issue where people at the casino hotel kept waiting for wagons without a functioning locomotive.

Mechanics now properly auto-start pending multiple maintenance tasks depending on their skill level.

Velvetline and Comfortline wagons no longer render as basic transit wagons.

Wagons no longer remain in a "no driver" state after their locomotive is sold and re-bought.

Resolved an error that caused patrol routes to treat their assigned base rooms as closed, even when they were open.

Added the missing moodlet effect for the employee restroom.

Fixed an issue where customers were sometimes checking the wrong car data list, causing performance issues.

Resolved a bug where the garage vehicle info menu attempted to display information for a sold vehicle.

Fixed visual glitches in the subway menu’s passenger list.

Subway train scroll in the subway menu no longer gets stuck in one position.

I'll see you in the next one! It’ll likely focus more on townsfolk updates, alongside the beginning of polish, audio mixing and balance improvements. Bug fixes are still on the way too, there are a more to tackle before this becomes a clean default branch update. Feels like we’ve got some solid momentum going now, so let’s finish this up in no time!

As always, thank you so much for your support through all of this. It truly means a lot. ❤️