New Additions

New hero: Lu Lingling ("After a friendly character dies in battle: A random friendly unit gains their original skill.")

New achievement: Endless Legend (Clear 50 floors of Endless Hell).

Adjustments

Tachibana Ginchiyo: Skill changed to "Non-token units summoned by your side in battle gain half of this character’s stats."

He Lingsi: Skill changed to "When a token is summoned by your side in battle: Its stats are doubled."

Lady Zhurong: Skill changed to "On attack: Drain 10% of the target's Combat Power."

Qing Yan: Skill changed to "When a friendly female character dies, a random friendly female character gains their pre-battle stats."

Mo Ling: Skill changed to "When selling a character card: A random friendly unit gains the sold character’s Spirit."

Ishida Mitsunari: Skill changed to "On death: Summon 1 \[Koga Ninja]. Summon Overflow: Ninjas summoned this game permanently gain +1 Armor."