24 July 2025 Build 19343484 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
New Additions

  • Added new enemy lineups.

  • New achievement: Endless Legend (Clear 50 floors of Endless Hell).

  • New hero: Lu Lingling ("After a friendly character dies in battle: A random friendly unit gains their original skill.")

Adjustments

  • Tachibana Ginchiyo: Skill changed to "Non-token units summoned by your side in battle gain half of this character’s stats."

  • He Lingsi: Skill changed to "When a token is summoned by your side in battle: Its stats are doubled."

  • Lady Zhurong: Skill changed to "On attack: Drain 10% of the target's Combat Power."

  • Qing Yan: Skill changed to "When a friendly female character dies, a random friendly female character gains their pre-battle stats."

  • Mo Ling: Skill changed to "When selling a character card: A random friendly unit gains the sold character’s Spirit."

  • Ishida Mitsunari: Skill changed to "On death: Summon 1 \[Koga Ninja]. Summon Overflow: Ninjas summoned this game permanently gain +1 Armor."

  • Imagawa Yoshimoto: Skill changed to "While on the field, whenever a friendly Ninja dies, Ninjas summoned this game permanently gain +2 Combat Power."

Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect description for Moonlit Sword.

  • Fixed issue where Nether Sword only carried buffs on its first revival.

  • Fixed issue where Nether Sword did not carry traits upon revival.

  • Fixed incorrect skill amplification for Zhen Mi.

Developer Notes
If no major issues arise, this will be the final update before the new Ladder Battle Mode.
Expected features in the next version:

  • Ladder Battle Mode

  • Ladder Leaderboard

  • Complete game UI overhaul

  • Balance adjustments

