New Additions
Added new enemy lineups.
New achievement: Endless Legend (Clear 50 floors of Endless Hell).
New hero: Lu Lingling ("After a friendly character dies in battle: A random friendly unit gains their original skill.")
Adjustments
Tachibana Ginchiyo: Skill changed to "Non-token units summoned by your side in battle gain half of this character’s stats."
He Lingsi: Skill changed to "When a token is summoned by your side in battle: Its stats are doubled."
Lady Zhurong: Skill changed to "On attack: Drain 10% of the target's Combat Power."
Qing Yan: Skill changed to "When a friendly female character dies, a random friendly female character gains their pre-battle stats."
Mo Ling: Skill changed to "When selling a character card: A random friendly unit gains the sold character’s Spirit."
Ishida Mitsunari: Skill changed to "On death: Summon 1 \[Koga Ninja]. Summon Overflow: Ninjas summoned this game permanently gain +1 Armor."
Imagawa Yoshimoto: Skill changed to "While on the field, whenever a friendly Ninja dies, Ninjas summoned this game permanently gain +2 Combat Power."
Fixes
Fixed incorrect description for Moonlit Sword.
Fixed issue where Nether Sword only carried buffs on its first revival.
Fixed issue where Nether Sword did not carry traits upon revival.
Fixed incorrect skill amplification for Zhen Mi.
Developer Notes
If no major issues arise, this will be the final update before the new Ladder Battle Mode.
Expected features in the next version:
Ladder Battle Mode
Ladder Leaderboard
Complete game UI overhaul
Balance adjustments
Changed files in this update