24 July 2025 Build 19343479 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:09:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed issue where enemy in Ionia Sewers didn’t always drop the keycard.

Gates in the area will now automatically open once all enemies have been destroyed, ensuring smoother progression.

Thanks for the report!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092271
