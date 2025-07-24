Fixed issue where enemy in Ionia Sewers didn’t always drop the keycard.
Gates in the area will now automatically open once all enemies have been destroyed, ensuring smoother progression.
Thanks for the report!
Hotfix 1.0.3 – Ionia Sewer Gate Access Fixed
