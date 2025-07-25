Gameplay update
With version 1.1 the goal was to improve the overall playability of Spinner and to introduce some more gameplay elements. With the addition of difficulty settings and a Dark mode lighting version the overall play experience is more customisable than before. There are, of course, other improvements aimed at improving the flow of the game and getting in to a game. The full patch notes are below.
Patch notes for version 1.1
Added a new difficulty settings panel to the Main menu that allows limited changes to the gameplay experience
Three presets have been included that make minimal changes on their own
Presets only change enemy damage, health and speed but more options exist for manual tweaking
Added a choice between normal lighting and Dark mode before the difficulty settings
A modifier to the player light radius has also been added to make Dark mode easier or harder to deal with
Added a short invulnerability period after being hit to potentially help escape bad spots
Dev note: There were occasionally spots that were quite difficult to escape from without taking substantial amounts of damage (or losing outright). The introduction of a short invulnerability phase when hit should make it easier to get away from the middle of a pack of enemies without any clear route available to you.
Invulnerability lasts for 1 second
Can only trigger once every 8 seconds
Cooldown shown on the bottom left above the health bar
Added a new Spin - Sniper
Dev note: This was added to make it possible to deal with enemies that shoot from afar, namely Shooty and Sniper, without having to weave around a bunch of enemies. With the addition of Dark mode it is even more difficult to try and move through the enemies due to limited vision and in some cases you simply could not get to a Sniper in time.
Prioritises any enemies that can deal damage from afar
If no such enemies exist, follows the typical 'strongest' targeting (highest maximum health target first)
Minor settings menu reorganising - All settings now exist in one list with section headers, no more tab switching needed
Moved start new/continue previous choice to Main menu so you can now get straight to it once in-game. Also helps with showing the new difficulty settings
Added limited ability to rebind certain actions
Keyboard control scheme movement inputs
Quick-heal
Open inventory
Open Pause menu
Supports binding controller inputs
The in-game UI is NOT controller friendly and certain interactions wont work with a controller. This simply frees you to customise the gameplay experience a bit more than before
Battering Ram counter enemy
Dev note: These changes normalize the damage that Battering Ram takes from any direct damage. Before, Battering Rams could only be dealt with via Blast, Spawner or Shock spins.
Default spin damage absorb reduced from 100% to 90%
Sniper spin uses the same absorb percentage as Default spin
Shock spin damage absorb increased from 80% to 90%
Added Steam achievements
Unlocked by playing normal and Horde mode
One related to playing in Dark mode
