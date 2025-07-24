 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19343405 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Feature: Added extras button (blocked instead don't show) in main menu
  • Feature: Added fail reason on resume (time trial, cumulative, endless)
  • Feature: Anti-stuck system (If an item stuck in world, just teleport to dispatch button)
  • Fixed: R key and L doesn't works (rebind)
  • Fixed: When rebind the keys in UI doesn't change

