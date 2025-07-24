- Feature: Added extras button (blocked instead don't show) in main menu
- Feature: Added fail reason on resume (time trial, cumulative, endless)
- Feature: Anti-stuck system (If an item stuck in world, just teleport to dispatch button)
- Fixed: R key and L doesn't works (rebind)
- Fixed: When rebind the keys in UI doesn't change
UPDATE 1.5.0
