Dearest Knights, fighters and all in-between,

We come baring a brief update comprised of a few fine fixes. These include:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Interruptible enemies (Skeleton Mage, Longbowman) were not being interrupted by damage other than direct attack damaged

Fixed a minor animation issue with Bow characters when Pushed while Blocking

Fixed a issue where one some systems the Advanced Tutorial would stall at the final step

Thank you as always for your feedback and support. Battle feels like a breeze with you guys by our side.