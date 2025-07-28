 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19343399 Edited 28 July 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dearest Knights, fighters and all in-between,

We come baring a brief update comprised of a few fine fixes. These include:

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Interruptible enemies (Skeleton Mage, Longbowman) were not being interrupted by damage other than direct attack damaged

  • Fixed a minor animation issue with Bow characters when Pushed while Blocking

  • Fixed a issue where one some systems the Advanced Tutorial would stall at the final step

Thank you as always for your feedback and support. Battle feels like a breeze with you guys by our side.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2315401
