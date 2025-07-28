Dearest Knights, fighters and all in-between,
We come baring a brief update comprised of a few fine fixes. These include:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where Interruptible enemies (Skeleton Mage, Longbowman) were not being interrupted by damage other than direct attack damaged
Fixed a minor animation issue with Bow characters when Pushed while Blocking
Fixed a issue where one some systems the Advanced Tutorial would stall at the final step
Thank you as always for your feedback and support. Battle feels like a breeze with you guys by our side.
Changed files in this update