24 July 2025 Build 19343393 Edited 24 July 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We've just rolled out a new hotfix with various controller and offline improvements. Thanks as always for your valuable feedback and ongoing support!

Offline mode

  • Game can now be played in offline without playing first in online.

  • Offline mode can be activated with controller.

  • Improved offline data management.

Controller

  • Lists can be navigated better with controller.

  • Improved controller menu navigation with larger dead zone.

  • Improved changing menu content selection handling with controller.

  • Fix for controller equipment wheel getting stuck when pressing other equipment action while it is open.

  • Fix for trophy view menu on controller.

  • Trophy placement, trophy lodge and object placement menus in lodge can be closed with Back button on controller.

  • Selecting dropdowns now play sound with controller

Demo

  • A new demo has been released with updated game and intro is now playable in demo.

Other improvements

  • Fix for dragging items in inventory causing bugs.



Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
