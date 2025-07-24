Greetings dinosaur hunters!



We've just rolled out a new hotfix with various controller and offline improvements. Thanks as always for your valuable feedback and ongoing support!





Offline mode

Game can now be played in offline without playing first in online.

Offline mode can be activated with controller.

Improved offline data management.



Controller

Lists can be navigated better with controller.

Improved controller menu navigation with larger dead zone.

Improved changing menu content selection handling with controller.

Fix for controller equipment wheel getting stuck when pressing other equipment action while it is open.

Fix for trophy view menu on controller.

Trophy placement, trophy lodge and object placement menus in lodge can be closed with Back button on controller.

Selecting dropdowns now play sound with controller

Demo

A new demo has been released with updated game and intro is now playable in demo.



Other improvements

Fix for dragging items in inventory causing bugs.





Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

