24 July 2025 Build 19343377 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Camera view: "Chase cam" can be toggled in pause menu or with keyboard [1] / gamepad dPadDown

+ There's "Getaway driver" missions which are PAKO2 style taxi runs and have temporary leaderboards also. Tip: Try shooting with the crew.

+ Various minor tweaks and fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3425321
macOS Depot 3425322
