+ Camera view: "Chase cam" can be toggled in pause menu or with keyboard [1] / gamepad dPadDown
+ There's "Getaway driver" missions which are PAKO2 style taxi runs and have temporary leaderboards also. Tip: Try shooting with the crew.
+ Various minor tweaks and fixes
Chase camera
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3425321
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3425322
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update