24 July 2025 Build 19343342 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: In the last update, we changed the aircraft movement system such that aircraft would wait for their entire path to be clear before moving forward. The aim was to prevent aircraft travelling in opposite directions from meeting on a taxiway. The algorithm seems though slightly too cautious as it means that aircraft can be waiting for other aircraft at the end of their path. In the new update, aircraft will be allowed to progress along segments of their path even if their whole path is not yet clear. This is provided that the segment does not have any possible routes in the opposite direction. This should make movement slightly more efficient, although still there is an emphasis on designing layouts where aircraft are unlikely to have to wait for others travelling in opposite directions.

    (the following were actually in the previous update but not yet listed)
  • Gameplay: It is now possible to build the SkyBridge directly over existing taxiways and roads, without having to delete them first.
  • Gameplay: Airlines will accompany their acceptance or rejection of a gate contract with a corresponding message.


