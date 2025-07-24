New map with aerial targets. A new location has been added where your primary targets will move aerial threats. Now every decision and every maneuver matters!



A new drone model has been developed for this mission, ideally suited for intercepting and destroying targets in the air.



Updated mission selection interface: We have redesigned the screen to make it more intuitive and informative.



A realistic visual noise/interference system has been added, which significantly enhances the immersion effect and adds challenge when flying at the edge of the radio horizon.



The factory area on the second map has been significantly redesigned and improved—new objects, cover, and updated details open up fresh tactical opportunities.



We continue to improve the game's visual component by updating several 3D models for greater realism.



