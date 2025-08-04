Greetings, Legends of Asteria!
We're back with a new patch full of fixes!
FIXES
Fixed an end-of-combat error related to the Attuned Elements upgrade
Fixed an end-of-combat error related to the Blunt Arrow relic
Possible improvements to softlocks related to playing cards
Fix the Duplicate keyword (and thus, the Mirage charm)
Corrupted Electricity no longer lasts an infinite number of turns
Raised Ground relic now also triggers when a defense spawns.
You can no longer use the cancel move after having picked a Healing Node or a Pulsating Node.
Fixed Hierophant's animations following the recent performances optimization
Fixed The Last Watcher's animations following the recent performances optimization
Fixed the Doberknight's leap animation following the recent performances optimization
Fixed the controller not working on the End of Run screen
Fixed the Toolbox tooltip saying Costs 1 MP but the move points not removing when using it
Fixed the Doberknight already having all decks unlocked after the tutorial
Fixed the tutorial panels appearing out of the camera view with the tactical camera.
Fixed the Welded Spiles relic that didn't work
Fixed the tooltip remaining on screen when collecting the 5 random charms
Fixed the "Death By A Thousand Volts" achievement not unlocking
Fixed the Bombastic Knight achievement not unlocking after meeting requirements
Fixed collecting, and returning at the beginning of a Turn granting the Buff to the User for the Turn.
Fixed the Charms Booster allowing to select the 3 charms, but not being added to the inventory
Fixed missing charms from changelog not being implemented in Charm Shops
Fixed the visibility issue with particles, blur and camera immobility
Fixed the pause menu that could be opened during the splash screen
Fixed mirage charm not duplicating Swordthrow card in discard pile
Fixed the Corrupted Electricity remaining on the battlefield infinitely
UI
The skip button now disappears after you've taken the reward, which should prevent players from being able to quickly click it afterwards and cause bugs down the line.
The pause menu is no longer openable during the game's splash screen
