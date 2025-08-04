 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19343328 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Legends of Asteria!

We're back with a new patch full of fixes! 

FIXES

  • Fixed an end-of-combat error related to the Attuned Elements upgrade

  • Fixed an end-of-combat error related to the Blunt Arrow relic

  • Possible improvements to softlocks related to playing cards

  • Fix the Duplicate keyword (and thus, the Mirage charm)

  • Corrupted Electricity no longer lasts an infinite number of turns

  • Raised Ground relic now also triggers when a defense spawns.

  • You can no longer use the cancel move after having picked a Healing Node or a Pulsating Node.

  • Fixed Hierophant's animations following the recent performances optimization

  • Fixed The Last Watcher's animations following the recent performances optimization

  • Fixed the Doberknight's leap animation following the recent performances optimization

  • Fixed the controller not working on the End of Run screen

  • Fixed the Toolbox tooltip saying Costs 1 MP but the move points not removing when using it

  • Fixed the Doberknight already having all decks unlocked after the tutorial

  • Fixed the tutorial panels appearing out of the camera view with the tactical camera.

  • Fixed the Welded Spiles relic that didn't work

  • Fixed the tooltip remaining on screen when collecting the 5 random charms

  • Fixed the "Death By A Thousand Volts" achievement not unlocking

  • Fixed the Bombastic Knight achievement not unlocking after meeting requirements

  • Fixed collecting, and returning at the beginning of a Turn granting the Buff to the User for the Turn.

  • Fixed the Charms Booster allowing to select the 3 charms, but not being added to the inventory

  • Fixed missing charms from changelog not being implemented in Charm Shops

  • Fixed the visibility issue with particles, blur and camera immobility

  • Fixed the pause menu that could be opened during the splash screen

  • Fixed mirage charm not duplicating Swordthrow card in discard pile

  • Fixed the Corrupted Electricity remaining on the battlefield infinitely

UI

  • The skip button now disappears after you've taken the reward, which should prevent players from being able to quickly click it afterwards and cause bugs down the line.

  • The pause menu is no longer openable during the game's splash screen

Please don't hesitate to give us your feedback on our Official Discord or right here on Steam, and let us know if you encounter any technical difficulties!

Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news:

X / Twitter:

And join us on Facebook, Threads, Instagram, Bluesky, and TikTok!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186581
  • Loading history…
