Greetings, Legends of Asteria!

We're back with a new patch full of fixes!

FIXES

Fixed an end-of-combat error related to the Attuned Elements upgrade

Fixed an end-of-combat error related to the Blunt Arrow relic

Possible improvements to softlocks related to playing cards

Fix the Duplicate keyword (and thus, the Mirage charm)

Corrupted Electricity no longer lasts an infinite number of turns

Raised Ground relic now also triggers when a defense spawns.

You can no longer use the cancel move after having picked a Healing Node or a Pulsating Node.

Fixed Hierophant's animations following the recent performances optimization

Fixed The Last Watcher's animations following the recent performances optimization

Fixed the Doberknight's leap animation following the recent performances optimization

Fixed the controller not working on the End of Run screen

Fixed the Toolbox tooltip saying Costs 1 MP but the move points not removing when using it

Fixed the Doberknight already having all decks unlocked after the tutorial

Fixed the tutorial panels appearing out of the camera view with the tactical camera.

Fixed the Welded Spiles relic that didn't work

Fixed the tooltip remaining on screen when collecting the 5 random charms

Fixed the "Death By A Thousand Volts" achievement not unlocking

Fixed the Bombastic Knight achievement not unlocking after meeting requirements

Fixed collecting, and returning at the beginning of a Turn granting the Buff to the User for the Turn.

Fixed the Charms Booster allowing to select the 3 charms, but not being added to the inventory

Fixed missing charms from changelog not being implemented in Charm Shops

Fixed the visibility issue with particles, blur and camera immobility

Fixed the pause menu that could be opened during the splash screen

Fixed mirage charm not duplicating Swordthrow card in discard pile