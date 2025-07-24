Hey, everyone! As promised, the Tactician and Ardent Rage (now named Crimson Rage) Talents have been reworked! We've also improved the readability of enemy attacks, and made more balance changes!

For the next patch, we plan on continuing to improve the game's conveyance of mechanics. We're also looking into improving the String's targetting, particularly when used with the Smokeshot, though that might take a while.

New Features

New option to Disable UI around Player added to the Graphics Tab;

New option to Always Show Version Number during gameplay added to the Game Tab;

Game Improvements

The Doll 's attack now displays a preview of her attack area, and its hit detection has been improved;

Attacking the Vampire 's Sacrifice target deals damage to the Vampire and makes the Sacrifice bolt flash;

The attack preview for the Specter , the Tombfeller and the Beast boss are more accurate;

The Smokeshot's targetting has been tweaked - it should be better now, but we hope to keep improving it on upcoming patches;

Balance Adjustments

Tactician Rework - After performing a Ranged Art, regular shots don't cost Bullets for 2s ;

Crimson Rage Rework - At 40% Blood or less, deal double melee damage for 3s after every kill ;

Execution buff - Self-damage on miss has been reduced (10 to 5);

Fixes

Hit cooldown for Spikes sometimes didn't trigger;

Fixed skip glitch in the Corruption selection area (sorry, MuxaRez!);

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan